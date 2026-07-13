At least 51 people killed, 39 others injured in floods in Bangladesh

Dhaka: At least 51 people were killed and 39 others injured in floods and landslides in Bangladesh, local media reported on Sunday, citing the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.

As many as 1,022,963 people have been affected by the floods in Bangladesh, while members of 267,918 families remain marooned. As many as 44,457 people have taken refuge in shelter centres as relief operations continue in the flood-affected areas, Bangladesh’s The Business Standard reported.

The flood-hit districts are Rangamati, Bandarban, Habiganj, Moulvibazar, Khagrachhari, Cox’s Bazar, and Chattogram. Cox’s Bazar has the highest number of fatalities with 28 deaths, followed by Chattogram with 13, Bandarban six, Rangamati three, and Moulvibazar one.

The ministry said that the flood-affected areas include 58 upazilas, 386 unions, and 12 municipalities. Bangladesh authorities have opened 1,131 shelters for the impacted people, The Business Standard reported.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Sunday ordered all relevant agencies and field-level administration to remain on maximum alert and work in coordination to protect lives and property impacted by waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall, and ensure prompt relief distribution and healthcare services.

He issued the orders during a virtual meeting with Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) of police, Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Superintendents of Police (SPs), Civil Surgeons, and other field-level officials from all eight divisions, the United News of Bangladesh (UNB) reported.

During the meeting, officials briefed Rahman about the waterlogging situation in their respective areas, including the extent of damage, the condition of shelter centres, rescue operations, relief distribution and healthcare services.

He said protecting the lives and property of people must remain the highest priority of the administration during the ongoing emergency. He ordered officials to ensure the quick distribution of relief materials, including dry food, safe drinking water, baby food, essential medicines and healthcare services to impacted people, according to the UNB report.

He ordered law enforcement agencies to remain on the highest alert to stop any criminal activities, including theft, hoarding, misappropriation of relief goods and other offences taking advantage of the ongoing emergency situation. (IANS)

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