At least four people killed, 10 others injured in shooting in California

WASHINGTON: At least four people were killed, and 10 others were injured in a shooting during a family gathering in Stockton city of US’ California, local media reported citing authorities.

Speaking to reporters, San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Heather Brent said that the shooting took place at a banquet hall along the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue on Saturday night (local time). She stated that victims include juveniles and adults as they were attending a child’s birthday party, CBS News reported. The suspected shooter has not been caught.

San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said that an investigation is being conducted into the incident and said that early indications suggested that it may be a “targeted attack.”

In a statement shared on X, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office stated, “Shortly before 6:00 p.m., our dispatch centre received reports of a shooting that occurred near the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue in Stockton. We can confirm at this time that approximately 14 individuals were struck by gunfire, and four victims have been confirmed deceased. This is a very active and ongoing investigation, and information remains limited. Early indications suggest this may be a targeted incident, and investigators are exploring all possibilities.”

“Detectives are actively working to determine the circumstances leading up to this tragedy. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and everyone impacted by this senseless violence. We are urging anyone with information, video footage, or who may have witnessed any part of this incident to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office immediately. Community assistance is vital in helping us identify those responsible and bring justice to the victims and their loved ones. Additional updates will be provided as soon as information can be confirmed,” it added.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been briefed about the shooting incident in Stockton.

In a statement shared on X, the Governor Newsom Press Office stated, “Gavin Newsom has been briefed on the horrific shooting in Stockton. The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services is monitoring this evolving situation and coordinating with local law enforcement.”

Stockton Vice Mayor Jason Lee stated that he is “devastated and angry” to learn that the shooting occurred at a child’s birthday party. He noted that a birthday party should not be a place where families fear for their lives

In a statement shared on Facebook, Lee stated, “Tonight, my heart is heavy in a way that’s hard to put into words. As Vice Mayor of Stockton — and as someone who grew up in this community — I am devastated and angry to learn about the mass shooting at a child’s birthday party. A birthday party should never be a place where families fear for their lives. Violence touched my life as a young person, and seeing our own children, parents, and neighbours go through this shakes me deeply. Stockton is my home. These are our families. This is our community.” (IANS)

