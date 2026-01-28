Attack on Crime Reporters Association leaves 10 journalists injured in Bangladesh

Dhaka: As violence against the press continues to escalate in Bangladesh under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, at least 10 journalists were injured in an attack on members of the Bangladesh Crime Reporters Association (CRAB) in Narsingdi district, local media reported. The incident unfolded on Monday evening outside Dream Holiday Park in Madhabdi region of Narsingdi, as CRAB members were returning from their annual picnic.

Citing police, Bangladesh's leading newspaper, The Daily Star, reported that CRAB members from different Dhaka-based media houses had parked their cars in a privately owned space outside the amusement park, which is commonly used for parking. (IANS)

