Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announces major ministry reshuffle

CANBERRA: Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has reshuffled his cabinet, with the ministers for home affairs and immigration both reassigned.

Albanese on Sunday announced his first reshuffle of ministry and cabinet since the governing Labor Party won power in 2022, coming into the lead-up to the next general election, which must be held by May 2025, Xinhua news agency reported.

Under the changes, Clare O'Neil and Andrew Giles have been moved out from their respective positions as the Minister for Home Affairs and Cyber Security, and Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs. O'Neil will become the Minister for Housing and Homelessness, and Giles the Minister for Skills and Training. Tony Burke will take over the portfolios of home affairs, cyber security, immigration and multicultural affairs on top of his existing position as the Minister for Arts.

"Good governments aim high, they work out of a drawer on a diversity of talent, and that certainly is what drives me, and that's what drives the changes I'm announcing today," Albanese told reporters in Canberra.

"I would expect that this is the team that I will take to the election when it is held sometime in the future."

The overhaul was triggered after government ministers Linda Burney and Brendan O'Connor announced they will retire from politics at the next election.

Northern Territory (NT) Senator Malarndirri McCarthy will take over from Burney as the Minister for Indigenous Australians. Senator Murray Watt will take over Burke's former portfolio of employment and workplace relations while his previous position as the Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry will be filled by Julie Collins. Pat Conroy has been elevated to the cabinet in his roles as the Minister for Defence Industry and Capability Delivery, and Minister for International Development and the Pacific. (IANS)

