Austria: PM Modi Visits Austria, Discusses Ukraine War and Strengthening Strategic Ties with Chancellor Nehammer

VIENNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his first visit to Austria, discussed the ongoing Ukraine war. He bolstered India-Austria strategic ties with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer. The visit marked the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Austria in 41 years. It followed PM Modi’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

At a joint press conference PM Modi reiterated his stance against war. He emphasized that "war has no place in the world." He highlighted the importance of dialogue. And diplomacy in resolving conflicts. Noting that both India and Austria are committed to peace. “This is not the time for war. Killing of innocent people is unacceptable.” he stated.

The leaders explored avenues to deepen bilateral cooperation in infrastructure development, renewable energy hydrogen, water and waste management and artificial intelligence. “We have decided to give these ties strategic direction” PM Modi announced. He expressed enthusiasm about strengthening partnerships in these sectors. Their goal is leveraging each other’s capabilities.

Modi and Nehammer also discussed shared values like democracy and the rule of law. These values underpin the strong foundation of India-Austria relations. Both countries condemned terrorism unequivocally. They addressed global challenges including climate change. PM Modi invited Austria to join initiatives like the International Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and Bio-fuel Alliance.

Chancellor Nehammer acknowledged India’s pivotal role in the global south. He emphasized India's significance in global peace efforts. He noted India's participation in the Swiss Peace Summit as positive signal. Nehammer expressed his desire to understand India’s perspective on the Russian war against Ukraine. He intended to convey European concerns.

The leaders' discussions also covered the geopolitical situation in the Middle East. They highlighted the positive aspects of India-Austria cooperation amid these challenges. The visit underscored commitment to peace. Collaboration on multiple fronts was emphasized strengthening the strategic ties between the two nations.