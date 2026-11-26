DHAKA: Amid escalating political violence across Bangladesh, a leader of the Awami League was shot dead in the Daulatpur area of Khulna district, local media reported. The deceased, identified as 40-year-old Abdul Halim Sheikh, was shot in the Kalpataru Market area under Daulatpur Police Station on Tuesday night.

Halim previously served as organising secretary of the Awami League’s Ward 4 unit under Khulna City Corporation (KCC). Confirming the incident, Daulatpur Police Inspector Zahidul Islam said that the attackers arrived on a motorcycle, opened fire on Halim four times, and escaped. (IANS)