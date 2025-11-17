Awami League lockdown sparks public pushback against Yunus regime

DHAKA: Awami League’s recent lockdown programme in Dhaka has been a success, with people staying in homes and limited movement of public transport. On the same day, Bangladesh interim government’s chief adviser Muhammad Yunus presented his idea of a referendum on the July Charter and general elections in February next year, however, it didn’t really change anything for people who were already tired of illegitimacy compounded by misrule. The nervousness of Yunus regime showcases its growing fear of a resurgence of the Awami League in Bangladesh’s politics, a report has said.

On a day when Yunus regime planned to decide the date of the court judgment on Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s cases, the Awami League made its presence felt.

The lockdown showcased people’s rejection of the state of politics being done by the Yunus regime and the parties that have celebrated the fall of Awami League government, according to a report in NorthEast News.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Jamaat-e-Islami, and all other parties looking to reap benefits from the changed situation were left stunned by people’s response to lockdown.

In a report, NorthEast News said, “The regime and its legal officers have now decreed that the verdict against Sheikh Hasina, who constitutionally remains Bangladesh’s Prime Minister, will be delivered on November 17. The public feeling is that the verdict has already been made obvious by the public utterances of the regime and its minions in recent months.”

“Sheikh Hasina could be ‘sentenced to death’. But for a nation which in recent weeks has seen public support for her rise, and not just among Awami League supporters, such a verdict imposed by an illegal court overseen by an equally illegal regime hardly matters. The sheer nervousness of the regime shows only too well its growing fear of a resurgence of the Awami League in Bangladesh’s politics. The success of the lockdown has also placed all political parties looking forward to coming by slices of the power cake in February in a quandary,” it added. (IANS)

