Awami League rejects Dhaka court's verdict against Sheikh Hasina, family

DHAKA: The Awami League on Monday rejected the verdict by a Dhaka court against former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her family members in a case filed by the country's Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), calling the outcome "entirely predictable".

Slamming the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, the party alleged that the ruling, like other recent ACC cases, shows that the commission has been weaponised for political purposes by "desperate, unelected men".

The remarks came after a Dhaka court on Monday sentenced Hasina to five years in prison over irregularities in the allocation of plots under the Purbachal New Town project. (IANS)

