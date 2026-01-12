Ayatollah Ali Khamenei tells Trump to ‘manage his own country’ amid Iran protests

Tehran: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday took a sharp jibe at US President Donald Trump for backing anti-government protests in Iran, telling him to “manage his own country” instead of commenting on Iran’s internal affairs. In a message posted on X, Khamenei accused the US President of encouraging unrest in Iran while failing to address serious problems at home.

“The President of the United States declared that if the Iranian government did this or that, he would side with the rioters. The rioters have placed their hopes in him. If he is so competent, let him manage his own country then,” Khamenei wrote. Khamenei’s remarks came after Trump said the United States was “ready to help” Iranian protesters, as demonstrations across the country entered their second week. Trump made the remarks in a post on Truth Social. Trump said, “Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!”

The Supreme Leader’s comments reflect growing tension between Tehran and Washington as protests spread across Iran. The unrest is now being seen as one of the most serious challenges to Khamenei’s authority in recent years. (ANI)

