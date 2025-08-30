Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claims responsibility for multiple attacks

Balochistan: The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for a series of coordinated attacks on Pakistani security forces across several districts of Balochistan, including Panjgur, Kachi, Quetta, Jeewani, Kharan, Buleda, and Dalbandin.

According to a statement issued by BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, the group carried out eight separate operations in recent days, targeting Pakistani army personnel, supply convoys, and intelligence agents.

The BLA stated that its fighters targeted a Pakistani army vehicle with a remote-controlled IED in the Paroom area of Panjgur. The blast killed six soldiers on the spot and destroyed the vehicle. The group also warned residents allegedly aiding the Pakistani military with supplies and rations to cease their activities, saying they risk being treated as collaborators. In a separate attack in the Kolpur area of Kachi, BLA fighters struck army bomb disposal personnel with another remote-controlled IED while they were clearing a rail track. The group claimed one soldier was killed instantly.

On August 28, another vehicle of the Pakistani army was targeted in Kolpur, reportedly causing additional casualties and material losses. The BLA further claimed that its fighters intercepted police personnel in the Mian Ghundi area of Quetta. Their weapons, including three Kalashnikov rifles, were seized. The personnel were released after being warned not to participate in operations against the Baloch people.

On Thursday night, a grenade attack was launched on the Bandri army camp in Jeewani city, Gwadar, with the group claiming it inflicted losses on the Pakistani forces stationed there. Separately, on 21 August, the BLA said it had “neutralised” a man identified as Munir, alleged to be an informant for Pakistani military intelligence, in the Guwash area of Kharan.

The group also reported targeting military supply routes. On 23 August, BLA fighters set fire to and destroyed three trucks and a crane transporting supplies for the Pakistani army in Buleda, Kochig. On the same day, in Dalbandin (Chagai District), two more supply vehicles were set ablaze and destroyed.

The BLA spokesperson, Jeeyand Baloch, said the organisation accepts full responsibility for all the operations. The statement reiterated that those who assist Pakistani forces, either by supplying rations or by working as informants, will be considered legitimate targets. (ANI)

Also Read: Baloch Liberation Army claims killing more than 30 Pakistani soldiers, issues stern warning to China

Also Watch: