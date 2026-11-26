DHAKA: At least five police personnel were killed, and over 370 others were seriously injured in more than 484 attacks on police across Bangladesh this year, as the country continues to grapple with rising violence and a deteriorating law and order situation, according to a report.

It noted that of these, 400 attacks were reported between March and October, following the formation of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman-led BNP government on February 17, 2026. “Police officers are being killed while trying to arrest criminals. Handcuffed suspects are being snatched from police custody, patrol teams are coming under attack, government firearms are being looted, and police stations are being set ablaze. (IANS)