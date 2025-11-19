Bangladesh asks media to refrain from airing Sheikh Hasina’s statements

DHAKA: Following the death sentencing of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the National Cyber Security Agency in the South Asian nation called on the media to refrain from disseminating statements made by the former leader, local media reported on Tuesday.

This is seen as yet another attempt made by the interim government's Chief Advisor, Muhammad Yunus, to unconstitutionally suppress the activities of the Awami League and its leader, Sheikh Hasina.

According to the agency, it is "deeply concerned" that some media outlets are broadcasting remarks from the "convicted fugitive", referring to Hasina.

The NCSA said that those statements contain directives that "might incite violence, disorder and criminal activities."

Even though the agency said that it "respects freedom of the press" and "freedom of expression", it called on the country's media organisations to avoid publishing "statements from convicted individuals" and to remain mindful of their legal responsibilities. (IANS)

Also Read: Sheikh Hasina: Death Sentence is Biased & Political