Bangladesh: BNP accuses Jamaat of spreading ‘fascist propaganda’ ahead of elections

DHAKA: As political disputes continue to mount ahead of February 12 elections, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Wednesday accused the radical Islamist party, Jamaat-e-Islami, of promoting "fascist propaganda," political hypocrisy, and deceptive narratives aimed at influencing voters in the upcoming polls, local media reported.

Addressing a press conference in Dhaka, BNP Election Steering Committee spokesperson and advisor to the party chairperson, Mahdi Amin, said Jamaat was attempting to mislead the public by branding BNP as a "world champion of corruption" -- dismissing the allegation as "politically motivated" and far from reality.

He also added that Jamaat had raised no objections about corruption when it held ministerial posts and parliamentary seats during the BNP tenure between 2001 and 2006

"Now, in the election field, they are continuing the same old fascist propaganda, which is nothing but blatant political hypocrisy," Bangladesh's leading newspaper, The Dhaka Tribune, quoted Mahdi as saying. (IANS)

