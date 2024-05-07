Bangladesh calls for holding Israel accountable for war crimes

Dhaka: Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has called for immediate cessation of the current Palestinian-Israeli conflict, ensuring humanitarian access and holding Israel accountable for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

“We, the members of the OIC (Organization of the Islamic Conference), should be part of a multi-tracked international engagement to end the Gaza crisis,” he said while speaking at the 15th OIC Summit Conference in Banjul, capital of The Gambia, according to a Bangladeshi foreign ministry.

The minister said the OIC should continue initiating dialogue with the governments and inter-governmental bodies like the United Nations, European Union and other organisations to counter Islamophobia and foster tolerance, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in Gaza on October 7, 2023, following Hamas’s surprise attack on southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people.

The ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza strip have killed more than 34,600 Palestinians and wounded over 77,800 others, according to Gaza health authorities. The attacks also led to massive destruction of homes and infrastructure in Gaza.

As part of the latest mediation efforts, Hamas, which abducted some 250 people from Israel on October 7, was presented with a proposal for a ceasefire in exchange for the release of remaining hostages. A response is still pending.

During a six-day truce in November, more than 100 hostages were released. It is unclear how many of those remaining in captivity are still alive.

As of Friday, the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry said the death toll in Gaza from Israeli attacks launched in response to the October 7 attacks stood at 34,622. (IANS)

