Bangladesh Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan steps down after ultimatum from student protestors

Dhaka: Bangladesh Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan has resigned as the head of the country’s top court after receiving an ultimatum from leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, local media reported on Saturday.

“The Chief Justice revealed the decision around 1 pm on Saturday after protesters gathered at the High Court premises,” Dhaka Tribune reported.

Hassan will tender his resignation after consulting President Mohammed Shahabuddin in the evening. It is being reported that several other judges of the Appellate Division will also submit their resignations along with the Chief Justice.

The Daily Star said that Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Advisor Prof Asif Nazrul posted a video message on social media, informing about the Chief Justice’s decision.

“I feel it is necessary to share a special news with you. Our Chief Justice resigned a few minutes back. His resignation letter has already reached the Law Ministry. We will send it to the President without delay for taking necessary measures,” said Nazrul in a video post.

One of the coordinators of the student protests, Hasnat Abdullah, had issued an ultimatum demanding the resignation of the Chief Justice and other justices of the Appellate Division.

On Saturday, Hassan had called for a full court meeting with all justices from both divisions of the Supreme Court. However, the students announced a siege of the court premises, issuing a one-hour ultimatum to Justice Obaidul Hassan to step down.

Appointed in 2023, Hasan is seen as a loyalist to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Army personnel were deployed at the court premises where hundreds of protesting students had gathered. The army urged the students to maintain a peaceful stance and avoid wasting government resources.

It is believed that over 400 people were killed after the violent protest hit the South Asian country and forced Hasina to resign on August 5.

After Hasina’s departure to India, Nobel laureate and microfinance pioneer Muhammad Yunus took over as the head of the interim government on Thursday and assured that the new regime would not only restore peace in the country but also ensure the protection of Hindus and other minorities. (IANS)

