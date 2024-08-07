Bangladesh Crisis: 29 Awami League Leaders, Family Members Found Dead in Unrest

DHAKA: At least 29 bodies of Awami League leaders and their family members were found across violence-hit Bangladesh. This happened after Sheikh Hasina resigned as Prime Minister and left for India.

Protests by students over a controversial quota system had grown, leading to widespread demands for the 76-year-old leader’s resignation.

The local newspaper said at least 10 people were killed in attacks and violence in Satkhira after Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country on Monday. The homes and businesses of her party leaders and activists were also vandalized and looted.