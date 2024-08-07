Bangladesh Crisis: 29 Awami League Leaders, Family Members Found Dead in Unrest

DHAKA: At least 29 bodies of Awami League leaders and their family members were found across violence-hit Bangladesh. This happened after Sheikh Hasina resigned as Prime Minister and left for India.
Protests by students over a controversial quota system had grown, leading to widespread demands for the 76-year-old leader’s resignation.
The local newspaper said at least 10 people were killed in attacks and violence in Satkhira after Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country on Monday. The homes and businesses of her party leaders and activists were also vandalized and looted.
In Cumilla, mobs killed at least 11 people. Six of these deaths occurred when miscreants set fire to a three-storey house belonging to former councillor Mohammad Shah Alam. Among the 11 bodies found from the house on Monday night and Tuesday morning were five teenagers.
In Dhaka, parts of the Awami League’s central office in the Gulistan area were set on fire multiple times. Meanwhile, hundreds of people looted furniture, tiles, rods, and other items from the burning building.
The office was first set on fire shortly after Hasina’s resignation and was attacked again around 12:30 pm on Tuesday.
As disturbances continued, Sheikh Hasina resigned and left Bangladesh. Protesters stormed her residence, leading to widespread looting and arson across the country.
Bangladesh’s army commander, Waker-uz-Zaman, confirmed that an interim government is being set up. He urged an end to the violence and promised that the new government will investigate all the deaths that occurred during the protests.
In early July, students in various cities across Bangladesh took to the streets, calling for the end of job quotas for the relatives of those who participated in the 1971 war of independence.
The situation quickly escalated from demonstrations to riots. On August 4, anti-government protests erupted again in Dhaka and other cities.
The Daily Star reports that at least 10,000 people have been arrested since the riots began, while AFP cites local police and medics saying that at least 350 people have died.
