Bangladesh halts construction of massive Lord Ram statue amid alleged extremist pressure

Dhaka: Bangladesh authorities have ordered the suspension of the construction of the world’s largest statue of Lord Ram at the Sri Sri Radha Govinda and Kali Temple in Palashbari upazila of Gaibandha district, according to local media reports.

The announcement was made by temple advisor Shyamal Kumar Mahant during a press conference held at the temple auditorium on Thursday evening, Bangladeshi media reported.

The decision has sparked strong reactions, with critics alleging that the suspension came under pressure from Islamist groups opposed to the project.

Exiled Bangladeshi author and human rights activist Taslima Nasreen strongly condemned the threats, incitement, and hostile rhetoric surrounding the construction of the Ram temple, questioning why a single Hindu place of worship is being targeted in a country where several hundred thousand mosques exist and continue to be built.

Taking to her social media platform X, Nasreen said : “There are several hundred thousand mosques in Bangladesh, and new mosques continue to be built across the country. So why is there so much opposition to the construction of a single Ram temple or a statue of Lord Rama? If religious freedom is truly for everyone, then it should apply equally to minorities, not only to the majority.”

“The threats, incitement, and hateful rhetoric directed against the Ram temple currently under construction in Palashbari, Gaibandha, are deeply concerning. No individual or group acquires the right to demolish another community’s place of worship simply because they dislike it. In a state governed by the rule of law, religious disagreements are not resolved through violence or barbarism,” she added. (IANS)

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