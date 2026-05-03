Bangladesh Measles Outbreak: Death Toll Rises to 280 as Suspected Cases Top 38,000 Since March

DHAKA: Four more children have died with symptoms of measles in Bangladesh, raising the death toll to 280 since March 15, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has announced, as the country continues to grapple with the disease.

Citing the data from DGHS, the local media reported that 170 new suspected measles cases were identified in a span of 24 hours until Friday, taking the total of suspected cases to 38,301 people. The DGHS recorded 115 new confirmed measles cases during the same period, raising the total number of confirmed infection cases to 5,146.

Of the total fatalities since March 15, 49 were confirmed measles deaths, while 231 deaths reportedly occurred among suspected cases.

Of the newly identified 1,170 suspected cases, 942 individuals were hospitalised, while 893 were discharged, reports leading Bangladeshi daily, The Dhaka Tribune.

WHO advised the Bangladeshi authorities to ensure at least 95 per cent coverage of both doses of the measles-containing vaccine across all municipalities, coupled with stronger integrated surveillance systems to quickly identify suspected cases in public and private healthcare facilities, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Amid the rising fatalities, experts have also urged the government to take urgent action, warning that failure to act could lead to a widespread measles outbreak, as one patient can infect 16 to 18 people. (IANS)

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