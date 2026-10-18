Bangladesh media warns against comparing 2024 uprising to CJP protest

DHAKA: Detailing the dissimilarities in the two situations - in Bangladesh and in India- the Dhaka Tribune, in a detailed analysis written by Humayun Ahmed Shrabon, said the two protests cannot be compared, as in one over 1400 people were killed, while in India people were detained and released the same evening.

The July 2024 uprising in Bangladesh led to the resignation of its former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The protests in Bangladesh, he noted, began with demands for reform of the government job quota system; however, they soon turned into the uprising following the state's action. Shrabon also noted that unlike Bangladesh, Indian have multiple channels to express dissatisfaction with the government in a democratic setup. Citing the Jayaprakash Narayan-led movement in the 1970s in India, the Dhaka Tribune highlighted that even after the 1975 Emergency, the then Congress government faced a defeat in the polls in 1977. While noting the importance of questioning the institutions in a democracy, Shrabon wrote, "Bangladesh's experience can serve as a warning for Indian protesters, but the possibilities offered by India's own constitutional system should not be overlooked." The Dhaka Tribune also said that assuming the results of protests will be the same in India means overlooking the local politics and "oversimplifying the political reality." (ANI)

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