Bangladesh: Over 100 injured as rival Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) factions clash

DHAKA: In an escalating internal conflict within the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), over 100 people were injured on Saturday in a series of clashes between two rival groups seeking to establish dominance in Saltha upazila of Faridpur district, local media reported. Citing locals, Bangladesh’s leading newspaper, The Business Standard, reported that a long-standing dispute between supporters of BNP leaders Zahid Matubbor and Nuru Matubbor in Gatti union of Faridpur has escalated in recent weeks, resulting in multiple confrontations. Reports suggest that tensions flared again on Saturday when supporters from both sides engaged in a violent altercation, armed with local weapons including shields, spears and bamboo sticks. Confirming the incident, Saltha Police Station’s officer-in-charge (OC) (Investigation) K M Maruf Hasan Russell said, “After prolonged efforts, the situation was brought under control around 11:45 am. Additional police have been deployed to maintain order and prevent further unrest.” (IANS)

Also Read: Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) slams Jamaat-e-Islami’s referendum call