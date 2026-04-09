Bangladesh Parliament passes Anti-Terrorism Amendment Bill to shut down activities of banned entities

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Parliament on Wednesday passed the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, turning an earlier ordinance issued by the interim government into law without any changes. The amendment introduces new provisions allowing the government to prohibit all activities of individuals or organisations involved in terrorism—something that was not explicitly allowed under the previous Anti-Terrorism Act.

Under the earlier law, authorities could only declare an individual or entity banned by listing them through a gazette notification if they were found to be involved in terrorist activities. The new amendment goes further by empowering the government to completely shut down all activities of such entities.

The ordinance, now formalised, had already been used by the interim government to ban all activities of the Bangladesh Awami League and its leaders until the completion of their trial at the International Crimes Tribunal. It also aligns with amendments made to the ICT Act under Article 47 to facilitate legal proceedings against the organisation.

The bill was presented in Parliament by Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, who described it as necessary to strengthen the country’s anti-terrorism framework. He stated that the amendment was intended to curb what he called a “genocidal terrorist organisation” and noted that public movements involving opposition groups had influenced the decision. He also mentioned that the organisation’s registration with the Election Commission had already been suspended.

During the parliamentary session, Opposition Leader Shafikur Rahman objected to the rushed process, arguing that members had received the comparative document only minutes before the vote and had insufficient time to review it. He requested a delay, calling the bill sensitive.

However, Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed rejected the objection, stating that concerns should have been raised within the designated time frame and could not be entertained at that stage. He added that the matter could be reviewed later if necessary.

The bill was ultimately passed by a voice vote. It also includes strict provisions banning any form of support for listed entities, including publishing statements, conducting propaganda through media or online platforms, and organising rallies, meetings, or public speeches in their favour. (ANI)

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