Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman outlines 180-day priority plan

Dhaka: Bangladesh's new Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, has outlined his government's 180-day priority plan.

In this plan, he has focused on four key areas. First, he aims to improve the law and order situation. Second, he plans to control the prices of essential goods. Third, he has emphasized ensuring uninterrupted electricity and gas supplies, as well as reducing the cost of living. Fourth, he stated that public transport, especially the railway system, must be improved for better connectivity. In addition, he strongly directed efforts toward fighting corruption.

Rahman, who was sworn in as the country's Prime Minister on Tuesday, has instructed each ministry to create and implement its own plan within these 180 days. Typically, when a new government takes office in Bangladesh, a 100-day priority package is announced. However, Rahman has extended it to 180 days, making this a longer honeymoon period, which was usually 100 days.

"Restoring peace and security in the minds of the public by eliminating crime and strictly controlling corruption is the primary focus of our government's agenda," Rahman said while addressing the nation late on Wednesday.

In this regard, various ministers, after taking their oaths, have started speaking about these matters. The Home Minister, Salauddin Ahmed, told journalists that there will be no more mob violence in Bangladesh and that it has now ended; he declared that mob violence will not be tolerated anymore. He also announced that the situation in the country is being strictly controlled, including drug control and other necessary measures.

On the matter of foreign policy, Tarique Rahman did not say anything. However, later, the government's Foreign Minister, Kalilur Rahman, said that this would be the new foreign policy of Bangladesh: "Bangladesh First." In other words, prioritizing the interests of Bangladesh and building friendly relations with all countries, proceeding along the same path as the foreign policy of the late President Ziaur Rahman.

"I would like to address a message to the people of the country: Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Christian, and regardless of religion, whether living in the hills or in the plains--this country is all of ours. For every citizen, we want to turn this country into a safe place," Rahman said.

Extending warm wishes to citizens on the occasion of the holy Ramzan, Rahman urged businesses to be cautious so that commodity prices do not go beyond the reach of common people.

"The BNP government must be compelled to break all syndicates of misconduct and irregularities", he warned. (ANI)

