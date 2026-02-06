Bangladesh polls: Jamaat-e-Islami promises ‘constructive’, ‘peaceful’ ties with India

DHAKA: As Bangladesh heads to elections next week, radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami, in its election manifesto, pledged to pursue peaceful and cooperative relations with neighbouring countries, including India, rooted in "mutual respect and fairness".

"Constructive relations with neighbouring countries: Peaceful, friendly, and cooperative relations will be built with neighbouring and nearby countries -- including India, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Thailand -- based on mutual respect and fairness," read the manifesto issued by Jamaat.

Highlighting its foreign policy priorities, the party said it would focus on strengthening ties with countries of the Muslim world.

It also outlined a plan to enhance cooperation with developed nations, including the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Japan, and Canada -- and to expand diplomatic, economic, and strategic engagement with Eastern Europe, Africa, and South America.

"Engagement with the developed world: Constructive and mutually beneficial relations will be fostered with developed countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Japan, and Canada," the party stated.

"Expanding ties with Eastern Europe, Africa, and South America: Effective steps will be taken to broaden and deepen diplomatic, economic, and strategic relations with countries in Eastern Europe, Africa, and South America," it added.

The manifesto emphasized strengthening Bangladesh's engagement with the United Nations and other international organizations to tackle global issues, including peace, security, human rights, and economic development.

"Active engagement with the United Nations and international organizations: Bangladesh's active participation in the United Nations and its affiliated agencies will be further strengthened to address global challenges such as peace, security, human rights, and economic development," it noted.

Jamaat also reaffirmed Bangladesh's continued participation in regional organizations like SAARC and ASEAN.

"Active participation in regional organizations: Bangladesh will continue its active engagement in regional organizations such as SAARC and ASEAN," it added.

The party further said that in collaboration with the international community, "a peaceful and sustainable solution to the Rohingya crisis will be pursued, ensuring their safe, dignified, and voluntary repatriation." (IANS)

