DHAKA: A Bangladeshi court sent three people, including ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's former Deputy Press Secretary K M Shakhawat Moon, to jail in connection with an anti-terrorism case filed with Mohammadpur Police Station in Dhaka. Confirming the development, State Prosecutor Shamsud Doha Sumon said that Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Kamal Uddin issued the order following a police application.
The other two accused are former Madaripur Deputy Commissioner Ilias Hossain and tax lawyer Sufi Mohammad Al Mamun. The investigating officer in the case, Mohammadpur Police Sub-Inspector Masudur Rahman, produced the accused before the court and sought an order for their custody, leading Bangladeshi Bangla daily Prothom Alo reported. (IANS)