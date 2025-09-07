Bangladesh’s Awami League Slams Muhammad Yunus

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s Awami League on Saturday accused the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of turning “security operations” into instruments of repression in the country. The party alleged that these operations are shielding convicted killers and extremist militants rather than safeguarding the citizens of Bangladesh. The message, it said, is clear that the interim government’s priority is not justice or public safety, but its own survival.

According to the Awami League, in most functioning democracies across the globe, a police raid or a national “red alert” signals a response to genuine threats — terrorists on the move, extremist networks to be dismantled, civilians to be protected. However, in Bangladesh, those same words have been weaponised over the past 11 months since Yunus came to power after the fall of the democratically-elected government led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (IANS)

Also Read: Yunus warns of conspiracies surrounding derailment of next year’s poll