Bangladesh's Interim Government Requests Hindus To Pause Durga Puja Music During Namaz, Azan

DHAKA: The newly formed interim government of Bangladesh, led by Muhammad Yunus, has directed the Hindus residing in the country to refrain from playing musical instruments as part of Durga Puja celebrations during the time of namaz and azan.

Bangladesh Home Affairs Advisor Lieutenant General (retired) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Tuesday said that puja committees have been instructed to turn off sound systems and abstain from playing musical instruments during namaz and azan.

The top official informed that the organisers had agreed to comply with their request.

"Such activities need to cease during offering namaz, and the pause will have to be followed from five minutes prior to azan," Chowdhury was quoted as saying by The Times of India on Tuesday.