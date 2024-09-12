Bangladesh's Interim Government Requests Hindus To Pause Durga Puja Music During Namaz, Azan

DHAKA: The newly formed interim government of Bangladesh, led by Muhammad Yunus, has directed the Hindus residing in the country to refrain from playing musical instruments as part of Durga Puja celebrations during the time of namaz and azan.
Bangladesh Home Affairs Advisor Lieutenant General (retired) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Tuesday said that puja committees have been instructed to turn off sound systems and abstain from playing musical instruments during namaz and azan.
The top official informed that the organisers had agreed to comply with their request.
"Such activities need to cease during offering namaz, and the pause will have to be followed from five minutes prior to azan," Chowdhury was quoted as saying by The Times of India on Tuesday.
This was announced following a meeting that was held at the Dhaka Secretariat to discuss about the law and order situation in the country ahead of Durga Puja.
It may be noted that Durga Puja happens to be one of the largest Hindu religious festival in Bangladesh.
Chowdhury stated that as many as 32,666 puja mandaps will light up the Durga Puja festivities across the country. As per reports, of these mandaps, 157 will be erected in Dhaka South City while 88 will be installed in North City Corporations.
This move comes in the wake of attacks on the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh followed by massive student protests against government quotas in education and jobs for the descendants of Bangladesh's freedom fighters.
The situation spiraled so much so that the then Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign and flee the country.
The safety of the Hindu community in Bangladesh has been put under the scanner after Sheikh Hasina escaped to India.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh's interim government's chief advisor Muhammad Yunus called for communal harmony in the country.
