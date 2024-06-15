Batting for peace through dialogue & diplomacy, PM Modi holds ‘productive meeting’ with Volodymyr Zelensky

Apulia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that he held a “very productive” meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the 50th G7 Summit in Italy’s Apulia as New Delhi continues to encourage a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. During the meeting, PM Modi reiterated that India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution to the conflict.

“Had a very productive meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky. India is eager to further cement bilateral relations with Ukraine. Regarding the ongoing hostilities, reiterated that India believes in a human-centric approach and believes that the way to peace is through dialogue and diplomacy,” PM Modi posted on X after meeting Zelensky. The External Affairs Ministry added that the two leaders reviewed bilateral relationships and exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine.

Zelensky’s office said the leaders discussed the development of bilateral relations and the “possibility of sharing experience” in the use of new technologies in agriculture.

“The President talked about the operation of the Black Sea transport corridor, which makes it possible to increase the export of sunflower oil to India and the circulation of other categories of goods. “The head of state informed about the preparations for the Global Peace Summit and thanked the Prime Minister of India for the expected presence of a high-level delegation at the event. The leaders discussed the items on the agenda of the Summit,” Kyiv said in a statement. (IANS)

