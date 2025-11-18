B’desh court sentences ex-PM Hasina to death for ‘crimes against humanity’

DHAKA: A Bangladesh court on Monday found ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina guilty of crimes against humanity committed during the July-August 2024 student-led uprising. According to local media, the International Crimes Tribunal-1 (ICT-1) sentenced the former leader to death, convicting her on all five charges.

The Dhaka Tribune reported that the verdict concluded Hasina and co-accused former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal had orchestrated and enabled atrocities during the movement. Hasina, now 78, has been living in exile in New Delhi since the fall of her government on August 5, 2024, and was tried in absentia along with Kamal. Both were earlier declared fugitives.

Reading the verdict live, Justice Golam Murtaza, head of the three-member tribunal, said Hasina was guilty of incitement, failure to prevent crimes, and issuing orders to use drones, helicopters and lethal weapons on protesters. The tribunal stated she had also ordered the killing of protesting students, according to Bangladesh News 24. Justices Md Shofiul Alam Mahmud and Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury joined Murtaza on the bench.

Mamun, the only accused in custody, was brought to court on Monday morning. He has pleaded guilty and turned state witness. The charges against the trio include directing mass killings in Dhaka, ordering helicopter and drone attacks on civilian crowds, the murder of student activist Abu Sayeed, destruction of bodies in Ashulia to hide evidence, and the coordinated killing of demonstrators in Chankharpul. Prosecutors say over 1,400 people were killed in the crackdown.

Prosecutors argue Hasina's inflammatory remarks at a July 14 press conference triggered systematic attacks by law enforcement and ruling-party activists, and that Hasina, Kamal and Mamun either ordered or allowed these assaults. They also examined whether the leaders failed to prevent or punish murder, attempted murder and torture during the unrest. Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam confirmed the prosecution sought the maximum penalty. Families of victims were present at the tribunal, calling for harsh punishment. Security around the courthouse was heightened, while Hasina's banned Awami League announced a nationwide shutdown, with crude bomb blasts and vehicle torching reported in several areas.

Defence lawyer Md Amir Hossain rejected the charges as "false and fabricated," claiming no documentary proof links Hasina to the violence. (ANI)

