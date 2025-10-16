B’desh: Jamaat-e-Islami accuses several advisors in Yunus administration of partisan bias

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami accused several advisors in the interim government of conspiring to make the administration “partisan”, local media reported on Wednesday.

Jamaat leader Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher made the remarks while addressing a human chain at the Matsya Bhaban intersection in Dhaka, which was joined by Jamaat, Islami Andolan Bangladesh and five other Islamist parties.

“We have the names of the advisors who are involved in conspiracies. We have their voice recordings. We know what they say in meetings. We are not revealing this to the public now because we want to give them a chance,” Bangladeshi leading newspaper, The Daily Star, quoted the Jamaat leader as saying.

“The situation in the administration and the ongoing conspiracies must stop. I want to give you time to correct yourselves. If you do not heed the warning in time, we will make the names public,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Islamist leaders organised a human chain stretching from Jatrabari to Gabtoli in the capital, demanding a referendum before next year’s election, a proportional representation (PR) system, along with four additional demands.

Slamming the recent appointment of a secretary to the country’s Public Administration Ministry, Taher further said, “A person with a long record of corruption has been appointed there. He is fully loyal to a particular party and previously held various posts in its student and political wings.”

“We can see that four to five advisors are controlling all appointments in favour of one particular party,” he added without naming any specific party.

Reiterating the party’s demand for a referendum by November, the Jamaat leader took an indirect dig at the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), stating, “Some are trying to twist it by saying the referendum and the national election should be held together.”

On the other hand, the BNP raised doubts over Jamaat’s call for a November referendum on the July Charter, suggesting it may be part of a “master plan” aimed at delaying next year’s national election, local media reported.

Addressing a discussion at the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi warned that Jamaat’s insistence on holding the referendum in November could hinder preparation for the February 2026 election.

The BNP leader argued that holding both the referendum and national election on the same day would save time and ensure a smooth process, while a referendum in November would not be possible with only a month’s preparations.

Bangladesh continues to face growing uncertainty and political turmoil ahead of next year’s election. The parties that earlier collaborated with Yunus to overthrow the democratically elected government of the Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, are now at loggerheads over reform proposals. (IANS)

