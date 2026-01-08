B’desh student leader Hadi's murder ‘politically motivated’,conspiracy hatched in Singapore: Police

Dhaka: Bangladesh police said the killing of Islamist student leader Sharif Osman Hadi was a "politically motivated murder", with investigators claiming that the conspiracy behind the attack was planned in Singapore.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) Detective Branch has filed a chargesheet against 17 individuals in connection with the case before a metropolitan court in Dhaka.

According to police, the murder was carried out on the instructions of former Mirpur councillor Taizul Islam Chowdhury, also known as Bappi, and was driven by political animosity. Law enforcement officials described the incident as a case of "political vengeance."

Explaining the motive, Md Shafiqul Islam, Additional Commissioner of the DMP Detective Branch, on Tuesday, said Hadi's "political activism" had put him in direct conflict with leaders of the now-banned Awami League and its student wing.

"Through public rallies and social media, Hadi had strongly criticised the past activities of the now-banned Awami League and Chhatra League. Hadi's outspoken remarks angered leaders and activists of Chhatra League and its affiliated groups," Islam was quoted as saying by tbsnews.net.

The Bangladesh Chhatra League is the student organisation of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League. Police said that after the killing, several accused individuals fled Bangladesh, allegedly crossing into India via the Meghalaya border.

Addressing a press briefing after submitting the chargesheet, Islam said, "Considering the political identities of the accused and the victim's previous political statements, the investigation has revealed that Hadi was shot dead due to political vengeance."

The chargesheet names 17 accused, including prime suspect Faisal Karim Masud, according to The Dhaka Tribune. Police confirmed that 12 suspects have been arrested, while five remain at large.

Investigators said a key meeting to plan the assassination took place in Singapore and was attended by former MP Elias Mollah, former councillor Taizul Islam, shooter Faisal Karim Masud, and others. Masud is a former Chhatra League leader, while another suspect, Alamgir Sheikh, is linked to the Youth League. A third individual, identified only as Philip, was also involved in the shooting. All three are currently on the run. (IANS)

