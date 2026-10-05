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Benjamin Netanyahu invites Capt Smit, Modi at Israel's Independence day

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has invited FlyDubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to light a celebratory flame at Israel's next Independence Day ceremony
Capt Smit
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NEW DELHI: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has invited FlyDubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to light a celebratory flame at Israel's next Independence Day ceremony, describing the Indian pilot who foiled a mid-air attack as a hero of India, Israel and the entire world, during a telephone conversation with him on Sunday.

"Captain, I want to invite you and my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to light a celebratory flame on our next Independence Day. You are a true hero of the brave peoples of India and Israel, and you're a hero of the entire world," Netanyahu told the Captain. (IANS)

Also Read: Hero Indian pilot saved lives aboard flydubai flight: Israeli media

Benjamin Netanyahu
Captain Smit Machchhar
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