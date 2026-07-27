Benjamin Netanyahu to visit US today, to discuss Iran situation with Trump

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to visit Washington on Monday to meet with US President Donald Trump and discuss the situation in Iran.

Speaking at a government meeting on Sunday, Netanyahu said that, “Tomorrow I will fly to Washington to meet, at his invitation, with President Trump, and afterwards to participate in the memorial service for a great friend of Israel, the late Senator Lindsey Graham. I must say, he was one of Israel’s greatest friends since its inception, and it is fitting that we pay him this respect. I will also discuss all pending issues with President Trump, including the situation in Iran.”

He also addressed the recent deposition of a Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan.

“I think this exposed the fact that this man (Karim Khan) was not only accused of sexual harassment by several women who worked under him, which was the reason he cancelled his visit to Israel, took back what he said about Israel’s legal system and the need to conduct a thorough review, and immediately moved to advance warrants against me and against former Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant,” Netanyahu noted.

“He did this to divert attention, to rally all of Israel’s haters around him, naturally, to give himself a protective shield. This shield has now been torn apart, exposing his true motivation: the injustice and the deep corruption that exists not only in the Prosecutor’s office, but in the International Criminal Court as a whole,” the Israeli Prime Minister added.

He also noted that he spoke with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday night.

“He (Rubio) reiterated to me the US intention to act firmly against this organisation, which endangers justice in the world and also threatens the right of democratic, sovereign states to exercise their sovereignty, and essentially attempts to subjugate their security to the decisions of a corrupt bureaucracy in The Hague. I think this is a very positive development, and I think it is important that we echo this around the world,” Netanyahu said. (IANS)

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