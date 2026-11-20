Antalya: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, met Japan's Minister of Environment Hiroyoshi Sasakawa on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Turkey's Antalya, holding discussions on circular economy, critical mineral supply chains and early warning systems.

"On the sidelines of COP31 in Antalya, Turkey, met with Mr Hiroyoshi Sasakawa, Minister of Environment, Japan, today," Yadav posted on X.

Highlighting the discussions, the Union Minister said, "Our discussions focused on matters related to circular economy and critical mineral supply chains along with early warning systems. We also exchanged views on the ongoing negotiations in COP31."

On Wednesday, Yadav highlighted India's leadership in advancing global cooperation on disaster-resilient infrastructure at the CDRI Ministerial Dialogue on 'Disaster Resilient Infrastructure for Climate Adaptation', a side event at COP31.

He emphasised that climate action must go hand in hand with climate negotiations, with the success of international commitments ultimately measured by their translation into concrete action on the ground.

Yadav stressed the need for practical outcomes in adaptation, mitigation and resilience, backed by stronger international cooperation and collective efforts. (IANS)