Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay urges UNSC reform, backs permanent seats for India, Japan

New York: In a significant statement at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay reiterated his country’s firm support for comprehensive reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), specifically advocating for the inclusion of India and Japan as permanent members to reflect contemporary global realities.

Delivering Bhutan’s address to the General Assembly, Prime Minister Tobgay emphasised the need for the United Nations to evolve into a body that is not only representative but also results-oriented.

He stated: “Bhutan believes in a United Nations that is representative, responsive, and effective. We seek multilateralism that delivers results, not just resolutions. That is why Bhutan supports the reform of the United Nations, including the reform of the Security Council, expanding both permanent and non-permanent membership. A reformed Security Council must include deserving nations, such as India and Japan, alongside other capable and leading countries, to reflect today’s complex realities.”

This is not the first time Prime Minister Tobgay has voiced support for India’s bid for a permanent seat at the UNSC. In his previous statements, he highlighted India’s robust economic growth, diplomatic leadership, and increasing role in the Global South as strong qualifications for its inclusion in a reformed Security Council.

Bhutan has consistently pushed for UNSC reforms, calling the current structure outdated and unrepresentative. Tobgay reiterated this position in past remarks, stating that the Security Council in its current form is “a relic of the past” and must be updated to meet “the current geopolitical and economic landscape.”

“The United Nations must evolve to meet the realities of today’s world. The Security Council, as it stands, is a relic of the past. We need a Council that reflects the current geopolitical and economic landscape. Bhutan has long advocated for the reform of the Security Council to make it more representative and effective,” he had previously said. (IANS)

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi hails Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay’s Ayodhya visit

Also Watch: