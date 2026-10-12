Bill Gates Urges Society to Decide on AI Taxation and Human Job Preservation

WASHINGTON: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Sunday said society would soon have to decide how to tax Artificial Intelligence (AI) and which jobs to reserve for humans, warning that AI & quot; changes the world more than all previous technologies & quot; as fears grow over its impact on employment. Appearing on CNN's State of the Union, Gates was asked by host Jake Tapper about his earlier warning that the breadth of AI job losses across virtually all sectors would be and quot; unprecedented & quot;, and his call to reserve some occupations in education and health care for humans. Gates said he was looking at & quot;how fast these models are improving and what the incentive is to use the AI in place of human labor & quot; & quot; In the years ahead, we really do need to make a decision as a society, how do we tax AI usage or robot usage and where do we want to make sure the human jobs are preserved & quot; he said & quot; Until people get their mind around how powerful this is, and, therefore, what it's going to be doing to these jobs, the idea that you need to reserve things for humans may sound bizarre, but, in fact, we will get there, & quot; he added.(IANS)

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