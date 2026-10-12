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Bill Gates Urges Society to Decide on AI Taxation and Human Job Preservation

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Sunday said society would soon have to decide how to tax Artificial Intelligence (AI) and which jobs to reserve for humans, warning that AI & quot; changes the world more than all previous technologies & quot; as fears grow over its impact on employment.
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Roy Rochlin
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WASHINGTON: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Sunday said society would soon have to decide how to tax Artificial Intelligence (AI) and which jobs to reserve for humans, warning that AI & quot; changes the world more than all previous technologies & quot; as fears grow over its impact on employment. Appearing on CNN&#39;s State of the Union, Gates was asked by host Jake Tapper about his earlier warning that the breadth of AI job losses across virtually all sectors would be and quot; unprecedented & quot;, and his call to reserve some occupations in education and health care for humans. Gates said he was looking at & quot;how fast these models are improving and what the incentive is to use the AI in place of human labor & quot; & quot; In the years ahead, we really do need to make a decision as a society, how do we tax AI usage or robot usage and where do we want to make sure the human jobs are preserved & quot; he said & quot; Until people get their mind around how powerful this is, and, therefore, what it&#39;s going to be doing to these jobs, the idea that you need to reserve things for humans may sound bizarre, but, in fact, we will get there, & quot; he added.(IANS)

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