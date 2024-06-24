Blessed: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar visits BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. He said that the temple is a true cultural bridge between India and the UAE.

Following his visit to the temple, Jaishankar, sharing some pictures, wrote in a post on X, "Blessed to visit the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi today."

"A visible symbol of India-UAE friendship, it radiates a positive message to the world and is a true cultural bridge between our two countries," he said.

Jaishankar, notably, is on an official visit to the UAE, where he is slated to meet his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders are expected to discuss the wide-ranging issues of the partnership.

"During the visit, EAM will have a meeting with his UAE counterpart on wide-ranging issues of the partnership," MEA said in an official statement.

Further, the statement added that "this visit will provide an opportunity to review the entire spectrum of comprehensive strategic partnerships between India and UAE and regional and global developments."

The majestic BAPS temple, which is the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on February 14. Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence for the UAE, Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan, was also present at the inauguration.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi is the first traditional Hindu stone temple in the Middle East, and stands as a testament to the enduring friendship between India and the UAE, embodying the spirit of cultural inclusivity, interfaith harmony, and community collaboration.

Before UAE, Jaishankar visited Sri Lanka, where he called on Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena on June 20 and reaffirmed India's steadfast support through various development and connectivity projects. (ANI)

