Blockade remains in full force; Hormuz open and operating: Donald Trump

WASHINGTON DC: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday contradicted Iran's position on the Strait of Hormuz, maintaining that the naval blockade remains "in full force and effect" while the strategic waterway is "open and operating," despite Tehran's assertion that it will remain closed until demands under the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) are met.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President said there were no talks or discussions currently taking place with Tehran, signalling that the diplomatic track between Washington and Iran remains stalled.

"There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Naval Blockade remains in full force and effect. The Hormuz Strait is open and operating. All water mines have been removed or detonated. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" his post read.

Trump's remarks came shortly after Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tehran would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz until the United States fulfils commitments under the memorandum of understanding, including lifting the blockade, releasing frozen Iranian assets and lifting oil sanctions. (ANI)

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