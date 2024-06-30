Bolivian coup leader sentenced to 6-month preventative detention

La Paz: A Bolivian court sentenced General Juan Jose Zuniga and two other former military chiefs to six-month preventative detention over a failed coup against Bolivian President Luis Arce, said the local authorities.

While the investigation continues, the former commanders, who are charged with crimes of terrorism and armed rebellion, are being held in custody in the maximum security prison of Chonchocoro in the Department of La Paz, Xinhua news agency reported.

The prosecution team on Friday argued that the danger of escape and the possibility that the accused would hinder the investigation were reasons for their detention.

Earlier on Thursday, as many as 17 people, mostly members of the military, were arrested in Bolivia for their role in a failed coup, Government Minister Eduardo Del Castillo has said.

On Wednesday, hundreds of soldiers led by General Juan Jose Zuniga marched on Murillo Square, the epicentre of Bolivia’s political power. They forced their way into the old Government Palace in a failed bid to oust President Luis Arce from office.

Immediate measures by the new army commander, Jose Sanchez, who ordered the troops to return to their units and reaffirmed support for the government, were crucial to stabilising the situation.

Additionally, President Arce on Wednesday denounced the attempted coup, emphasising that “democracy must be respected.” (IANS)

