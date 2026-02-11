Border issue with India to be resolved through diplomacy: Former Nepal PM

Kathmandu: The Nepali Communist Party (NCP), led by former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', has pledged to resolve Nepal's long-standing border dispute with India through diplomatic dialogue and international law. The commitment was outlined in the party's manifesto unveiled on Tuesday ahead of the March 5 elections.

Addressing the issue, Dahal said disputes over Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani would be addressed through talks and legal mechanisms. Both Nepal and India claim the territories along Nepal's northwestern border, which are currently under India's effective control, and have included them in their official political maps. The issue has remained a major irritant in bilateral relations, especially after Nepal issued a revised political map in 2020 under the government of former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.

Formed after the merger of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre), the CPN (Unified Socialist), and other leftist groups, the NCP also promised to modernise border points with neighbouring countries. Nepal shares borders with India on three sides and China to the north.

The manifesto emphasised a non-aligned foreign policy prioritising national interest, sovereignty and territorial integrity, while advocating balanced relations with neighbours. It also called for reviewing perceived unequal treaties, including the 1950 India-Nepal Treaty of Peace and Friendship.

Additionally, the party stressed economic diplomacy, stronger engagement in multilateral forums, climate advocacy, and anti-corruption measures, including the formation of a powerful independent commission and a high-level Lokpal to investigate corruption. (IANS)

