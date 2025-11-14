Botswana hands over 8 cheetahs to India during President Droupadi Murmu’s visit

Gaborone: In a landmark conservation gesture, Botswana formally handed over eight cheetahs to India on Thursday at the Mokolodi Nature Reserve in the African country during President Droupadi Murmu's state visit. Botswana President Duma Gideon Boko was present on the occasion, along with wildlife officials from both countries who briefed the presidents on the details of the transfer.

The cheetahs, comprising both adults and sub-adults, were transported from Ghanzi town in the Kalahari desert. As part of the handover ceremony, two of the eight cheetahs were placed in a quarantine enclosure.

Speaking at the event, President Murmu said, "These cheetahs will join their brothers and sisters in India's Kuno National Park, helping us to restore the species in its historical habitat." President Boko added, "Botswana was glad to support efforts to rebuild India's cheetah population," highlighting his country's commitment to wildlife conservation.

All eight cheetahs will remain in quarantine in Botswana before being transported to India in the coming weeks. Upon arrival, they will join the Cheetah Initiative project at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

India's cheetah reintroduction programme began in 2022, when eight cheetahs were brought from Namibia, followed by twelve more from South Africa in 2023. Since then, India has recorded 27 cheetahs, including 16 born on Indian soil, while 26 cubs have been successfully born despite 19 deaths from various causes. President Murmu's visit to Botswana followed her engagements in Angola from November 8 to 11 at the invitation of her Angolan counterpart, João Lourenco. That visit underscored India's commitment to strengthening ties with Africa and the Global South.

The President is in Botswana from November 11 to 13 at the invitation of President Duma Gideon Boko. It marked the first-ever state visit by an Indian head of state to the country. During the visit, she held bilateral discussions, addressed the National Assembly of Botswana, and visited cultural and historical sites. (ANI)

