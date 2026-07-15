Brazil’s Lula Condemns Trump’s 20% Hormuz Transit Fee, Calls US a ‘Pirate’ State

SAO PAULO: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has accused US President Donald Trump of turning America into a “pirate” state after Washington announced plans to charge ships a 20 per cent fee for transiting the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s busiest maritime chokepoints.

The development follows an announcement by Trump on Monday (July 13) stating that the US would now be referred to as the “GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT,” and will begin collecting a 20 per cent toll on ships passing through the vital shipping route.

The policy shift comes three weeks after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio insisted that no country can charge tolls through the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking at a public event in São Paulo state on Monday, Lula mocked Trump’s proposal to collect payments from commercial vessels in return for keeping the strategic waterway open, according to Al Jazeera.

“President Trump tweeted that he will unblock the Strait of Hormuz. But for every ship... the oil owner must pay him 20 per cent. This used to be considered piracy,” Lula said. “A major nation like the United States... cannot now become a pirate,” the Brazilian leader added. (ANI)

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