Bridges, Electric Power Plants: Donald Trump threatens Iran’s civilian infrastructure

WASHINGTON DC: US President Donald Trump warned Iran of potential strikes on its infrastructure, including bridges and electric power plants, saying the US military “hasn’t even started destroying what’s left in Iran.”

Trump, in a post on Truth Social on Thursday (local time), signalled a major escalation in the ongoing Operation Epic Fury.

In a post on Truth Social, he said, “Our Military, the greatest and most powerful (by far!) anywhere in the World, hasn’t even started destroying what’s left in Iran. Bridges next, then Electric Power Plants! New Regime leadership knows what has to be done, and has to be done, FAST! President DONALD J. TRUMP.” (ANI)

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