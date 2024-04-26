Business leaders suggest Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to forge trade ties with India

Karachi: In a bid to navigate Pakistan’s economic challenges, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened with the business community, aiming to rejuvenate the economy through robust exports. However, amidst expressions of appreciation for the government’s recent strides, concerns over political instability loomed large during the hour-long meeting at the CM House in Karachi, Dawn reported.

Acknowledging the government’s efforts, Arif Habib, Chief of Arif Habib Group, commended recent developments, stating, “You have made a few handshakes after taking the charge that has produced good results and progress on the IMF deal is one of them.” He urged the Prime Minister to extend this spirit of cooperation further, suggesting trade talks with India and reconciliation with jailed PTI leader Imran Khan as potential avenues for bolstering the economy.

“I suggest you do a few more handshakes. One of them is regarding trade with India, which would greatly benefit our economy. Secondly, you should also [patch up] with a resident of Adiala Jail (a reference to jailed PTI leader Imran Khan). Try to fix things at that level as well and I believe that you can do it,” he said, according to Dawn. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in response, refrained from addressing the political dimension directly but emphasized his commitment to economic growth. “You all are great minds of business... Let’s focus on genuine industrial and agricultural growth and double the exports in the next five years,” he urged, highlighting his vision for revitalizing the economy. Drawing inspiration from Bangladesh’s economic transformation, he underscored the potential for Pakistan’s industrial prowess to soar. Despite the Prime Minister’s optimistic outlook, concerns echoed through the chamber regarding the feasibility of his ambitious plans within the current economic landscape. Zubair Motiwala, a prominent industrialist, raised poignant questions about the viability of doubling exports amidst rising energy costs. (ANI)

Also Read: Desperate Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif fails to get support on Kashmir issue from Iranian President

Also Watch: