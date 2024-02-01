California: Elon Musk's Neuralink Achieves Milestone with Successful Implantation of "Link" in Human Brain

CALIFORNIA: In an unprecedented development in neurotechnology, Elon Musk's Neuralink has achieved a significant milestone by successfully implanting its innovative brain device, "Link," in a human patient. The recipient, currently in recovery, marks the initiation of human trials for Neuralink's ambitious project. The compact "Link" implant, approximately the size of five stacked coins, is surgically embedded in the human brain.



Elon Musk announced the historic moment on social media platform X, saying, "The first person received a body implant from Neuralink yesterday and is recovering well," Musk expressed optimism, quoting " preliminary results suggest a promising neuron spike." Since NeuraLink has received regulatory approval to conduct human trials in the US. for the past year, they aim to create a direct connection between human brains and computers.

The project contains potential applications in the treatment of neurological diseases such as ALS and Parkinson's disease, while also aiming to advance human capabilities through artificial intelligence collaboration. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in California, Neuralink boasts a formidable team of more than 400 employees, raised more than $363 million according to pitchbook estimates, despite.

Musk playing a key role in brain-computer interface research, another implant developer due to delay Exploration of synergy with Synchron Reports indicate that Synchron drug implanted in US. patient in July 2022 provides a less invasive method of implantation without the need to open the skull.

While it's accomplishments are lauded, Neuralink faces scrutiny over safety protocols. Earlier this month, an international news agency reported fines for breaching US Department of Transportation regulations. In November, four US lawmakers urged the SEC to investigate claims of Musk potentially misleading investors about the safety of Neuralink's brain implant.

As the world sees it, the recent success of Neuralink marks a major advance in neurotechnology, and could herald a new era of human-computer interaction The introduction of human trials marks an important step, and it opens the doors to unprecedented possibilities in brain-computer mediation.

