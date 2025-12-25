Cambodia accuses Thailand of dropping cluster bombs

BANGKOK: Cambodia said on Wednesday that the Thai military used fighter jets to drop cluster bombs in Banteay Meanchey province. The Thai army responded that the cluster bombs deployed exclusively targetted military objectives. The Thai military also used fighter jets to drop four bombs into civilian areas in Battambang province, the Cambodian Ministry of Defence said in a press release, Xinhua News Agency reported. The Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority on Tuesday expressed its grave concern regarding reports of Thailand’s use of cluster munitions and toxic gas in or near civilian areas. (IANS)

Also Read: ASEAN Foreign Ministers urge Cambodia and Thailand to cease