Carney played key role in reviving India-Canada ties: Indian envoy Dinesh Patnaik

Ottawa: India’s new High Commissioner to Canada, Dinesh Patnaik, has credited Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney for playing a “very big role” in restoring normalcy in India-Canada relations, while dismissing former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations against India as “preposterous and absurd.”

In an exclusive interview with CTV’s Question Period on Sunday (local time), Patnaik said that the recent improvement in ties between New Delhi and Ottawa was “inevitable,” but it was Carney’s leadership that helped bring the two sides back together.

“We might have been here a little earlier or later. You can’t keep two large countries apart for long,” Patnaik said. “The revival of the High Commission was inevitable it just took some time. Donald Trump played a role, but I think it’s your new Prime Minister Mark Carney who played a very big role in getting things back to normal.”

Asked about Trudeau’s claim that Indian agents were involved in the killing of a Sikh activist in British Columbia, Patnaik said those allegations were “absurd and without any substantial evidence.” “What we needed was dialogue to be able to talk to each other, not make allegations in the press without proof,” he said. “No relationship can be destroyed by a single man; it takes an entire ecosystem to do that. India and Canada share democracy, freedom of the press, and rule of law , far too much in common to let that go.”

The envoy added that both nations have now taken steps to rebuild trust. “Security agencies are talking to each other, there’s dialogue between the RCMP and the NIA, and both our NSAs have met. The process of rebuilding the relationship is underway,” he said. Ties between India and Canada hit a low point more than two years ago when Trudeau claimed there were “credible allegations” linking Indian government agents to the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia. (ANI)

