Ceasefire talks in jeopardy after Israel accuses Hamas of ‘rejecting’ proposal

Tel Aviv: The talks for a ceasefire in Gaza and the hostage deal were thrown into doubt after Israel characterized Hamas’ response to the latest proposal as a “rejection” on Tuesday (local time), precipitating a blame game between the two sides, CNN reported.

Hamas had submitted its response to Qatari mediators, proposing amendments to the Israeli proposal, including a timeline for a permanent ceasefire and complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, CNN reported citing a source.

Talks are expected to continue via the Qatari and Egyptian mediators in coordination with the United States to see if an agreement can be reached, the source added. After submitting its response Tuesday, Hamas spokesman and political bureau member Osama Hamdan told Lebanon-based TV Al Mayadeen, the group was committed to achieving a ceasefire.

“Our response is a clear reaffirmation of our commitment to the ceasefire and withdrawal from Gaza, a commitment we have consistently upheld,” Hamdan added. But, one Israeli official while speaking to CNN described Hamas’ response to the original deal as a ‘rejection.’

“Israel received Hamas’ response. Hamas rejected the proposal for a hostage deal, which was laid out by President Biden in his speech,” CNN quoted the source.

Hamas leadership pushed back against the claim, terming it Israel’s attempt to back out of the proposal.

“The response of Hamas and the Palestinian factions to the truce proposal was responsible, serious, and positive. The response is consistent with the demands of our people and the resistance and opens the way to reaching an agreement,” said Izzat al-Rishq, a member of the Hamas political bureau, late on Tuesday.

“The Israeli media’s incitement to Hamas’s response is an indication of attempts to evade the agreement’s obligations,” he added.

Notably, this comes on the heels of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to the Middle East trying to secure an agreement on the plan first unveiled by President Joe Biden.

The plan, drafted by Israel, has not been made public in full. Endorsed by the United Nations Security Council on Monday, the plan envisages a six-week ceasefire - during which Hamas would release hostages and Israel would release Palestinian prisoners - that would evolve into a permanent cessation of hostilities through negotiations, CNN reported.

The White House has been at pains to stress it is an Israeli plan and has repeatedly said that “Israel has accepted it,” despite objections from Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israel had made its clearest signal yet that it was poised to formally sign up to the plan - though in the same short statement, it suggested it intended to maintain the “freedom to keep fighting.”

A short statement by an Israeli government official expressed support for the US-backed proposal currently on the table.

“Israel will not end the war before achieving all its war objectives: destroying Hamas’s military and governing capabilities, freeing all the hostages, and ensuring Gaza doesn’t pose a threat to Israel in the future,” it said.

“The proposal presented enables Israel to achieve these goals and Israel will indeed do so,” it added. (ANI)

