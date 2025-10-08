China approves of TikTok deal with US: US President Donald Trump

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said that boosting independent production of critical minerals was very necessary. Trump added that the deal with China was necessary on TikTok. “Well, it’s very necessary. You know, in the past, we were able to go to other countries, buy whatever we want, but all of a sudden, if those countries are hostile, and by the way, China hasn’t been, we’ve made deals with China. You know, they approve the TikTok deal. Everyone said you’d never get the TikTok deal approved. They approved it, and we have great people buying it, American, big, strong American companies are buying it, the most prestigious companies there are, actually, and they’re going to make sure everything’s good,” he said. Trump said that though Chinese President Xi Jinping was not hostile, it is good to have one’s own minerals. “President Xi was great. He approved it. So I’m not saying hostile, but it’s good to have our own minerals,” he said. As he approved Ambler Road Project to unlock Alaska’s mineral potential, Trump said that it would generate several dollars worth of wealth. “And you know, we created tremendous value by creating a road. We built a road that only we can do because we have the right to do it number one, and we have the power to do it. And so we build a road that’s over 200 miles long through a very beautiful area of the world. Actually, it’s incredible, when you look at it, it’s incredible, but a rough area from the standpoint of building. So we get a road done, and with that, we unleash billions and billions of dollars of wealth. It’s pretty amazing, when you think of it, and its wealth that we need if we’re going to be the number one country,” he said. (ANI)

Also Read: Donald Trump announces 25% tariff on foreign heavy-duty trucks starting November 1

Also Watch: