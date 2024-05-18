China ‘can’t have it both ways’ on Russia and Western ties: United States

Washington: The United States said on Thursday that China cannot have stronger ties with Europe and other countries while supporting Russia in its ongoing war against Ukraine.

“The People’s Republic of China can’t have its cake and eat it too. You cannot have it both ways. You want to have good, further stronger, deeper relationships with Europe and other countries. While simultaneously continuing to fuel the biggest threat to European security in a long time. It’s important of this is not just the US position, it is one that is shared by our partners in the G7, our partners at NATO and our partners in the EU,” US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said at a daily press briefing.

“Fuelling Russia’s defence base as the PRC has not only threatened Ukrainian security, it threatens European security. And Beijing can’t achieve better relations with Europe will also continuing to support something like this,” he added.

This comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrives in Beijing for a state visit, China’s President Xi Jinping expressed readiness to work with the Russian leader to jointly steer the future direction of bilateral relations between the two countries, reported Xinhua.

During large-group talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China’s President said that the two sides should take the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties as a new starting point, further synergize development strategies, and continue to enrich bilateral cooperation, to bring greater benefits to the two countries and peoples.

As Putin’s motorcade of nearly 20 vehicles, escorted by a formation of motorcyclists dressed in ceremonial white uniforms, arrived outside the Great Hall of the People, the two countries’ anthems were played to the accompaniment of a gun salute, before the two leaders walked along the red carpets, Al Jazeera reported.

Xi expressed his readiness to make new plans for cooperation between the two countries in various fields, as reported by Xinhua.

China’s leader, Xi, noted that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of China and said that the country is advancing Chinese modernization on all fronts and moving faster to foster new productive forces through high-quality development, which will add new drivers to global economic growth.

He further stressed that both China and Russia are permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and major emerging markets.

On May 10, Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded a five-day tour of Europe, after visiting France, Serbia and Hungary, where he touted Beijing’s vision of a multipolar world and held talks on trade, investments and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

In France, President Emmanuel Macron feted Xi with gifts of luxury bottles of cognac and a trip to a childhood haunt in the Pyrenees mountains, while in Serbia, President Aleksandar Vucic organised a grand welcome, gathering a crowd of tens of thousands of people, who chanted “China, China” and waved Chinese flags in front of the Serbian presidential palace.

Xi’s main aim with the visit, analysts say, was pushing for a world where the United States is less dominant, and controlling damage to China’s ties with the European Union as trade tensions grow amid a threat of European tariffs and a probe into Chinese subsidies for electric vehicles that officials say are hurting local industries, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

