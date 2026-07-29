China challenge requires deeper India-US cooperation, says Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi

Washington: Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has urged India and the United States to strengthen cooperation to tackle the growing China challenge, calling for greater collaboration in artificial intelligence, quantum technology, clean energy and security.

In an interview with IANS, Krishnamoorthi said India must do more to address the strategic competition with China, which he described as “the defining challenge of our time.”

“India, like the United States, needs to step up to the challenge. It can do more,” he said, stressing that both democracies must work together to remain competitive.

The Congressman highlighted emerging technologies such as fusion energy, solar power, quantum computing and artificial intelligence as key areas for partnership. He also said both countries need to strengthen their democracies and reduce divisions and discrimination.

Discussing alleged Chinese influence operations in the US, Krishnamoorthi said there was no evidence of Beijing interfering with vote counting but warned that influence efforts remain a concern, especially through social media and local-level activities.

He also raised concerns over the treatment of H-1B workers, many of whom are Indian professionals, and called for faster green card processing for those waiting for years.

Krishnamoorthi said immigration reforms should be bipartisan, noting that long-term visa holders can contribute to the US economy by creating businesses, jobs and new technologies. A Democrat representing Illinois’ 8th Congressional District since 2017, Krishnamoorthi was born in New Delhi and has been a prominent voice on China policy and technology issues. (IANS)

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